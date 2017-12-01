App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 30, 2017 09:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Signet Industries' board meeting on December 14, 2017

We would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company (BM/09/2017-18) will be held on Thursday, December 14, 2017 at 4.00 P.M. at the Corporate office of the Company.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
Pursuant to the Regulation 29 (1)(a) and 30 of the Securities And Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, intimation is hereby given that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company (BM/09/2017-18) will be held on Thursday the 14th December 2017 at 4.00 P.M. at the Corporate office of the Company at Survey No. 314/3, SDA Compound, Lasudia Mori, Dewas Naka, Indore-452010, MP. The agenda shall include the following items along with other business matters:

1. To consider and approve the unaudited financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2017.

2. Any other item may be taken up for consideration with the permission of the Chairman and with the consent of majority of the Directors present in the meeting, which shall include at least one Independent Director.

Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.