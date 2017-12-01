Signet Industries' board meeting on December 14, 2017

Pursuant to the Regulation 29 (1)(a) and 30 of the Securities And Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, intimation is hereby given that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company (BM/09/2017-18) will be held on Thursday the 14th December 2017 at 4.00 P.M. at the Corporate office of the Company at Survey No. 314/3, SDA Compound, Lasudia Mori, Dewas Naka, Indore-452010, MP. The agenda shall include the following items along with other business matters:1. To consider and approve the unaudited financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2017.2. Any other item may be taken up for consideration with the permission of the Chairman and with the consent of majority of the Directors present in the meeting, which shall include at least one Independent Director.Source : BSE