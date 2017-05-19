App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 19, 2017 06:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Signet Industries board recommend payment of dividend

Signet Industries has informed that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 29, 2017 and to recommend payment of dividend on shares.

Signet Industries board recommend payment of dividend
Signet Industries Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 29, 2017, inter alia, to transact the following:

1. To approve the Audited financial results, Form A or Form B and Audit Report of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017;

2. To take on record the Statement of Investors complaints and Shareholding Pattern for the quarter ended March 31, 2017;

3. To recommend payment of dividend on shares;

4. To consider the appointment of Cost Auditor;

5. To appoint Mr. Manish Maheshwari as a Secretarial Auditor for the Financial year 2017-18;Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.