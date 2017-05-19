Signet Industries board recommend payment of dividend

Signet Industries Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 29, 2017, inter alia, to transact the following:1. To approve the Audited financial results, Form A or Form B and Audit Report of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017;2. To take on record the Statement of Investors complaints and Shareholding Pattern for the quarter ended March 31, 2017;3. To recommend payment of dividend on shares;4. To consider the appointment of Cost Auditor;5. To appoint Mr. Manish Maheshwari as a Secretarial Auditor for the Financial year 2017-18;Source : BSE