Signet Industries' board meeting on May 29, 2017

Notice is hereby given that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Monday May 29, 2017at 4:00 PM at the Corporate office of the company at 314/3, SDA Compound, Lasudia Mori, Dewas Naka, Indore – 452 010. The agenda is as under: 1.To approve the Audited financial results, Form A or Form B and Audit Report of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017; 2.To take on record the Statement of Investors complaints and Shareholding Pattern for the quarter ended 31st March, 2017; 3.To recommend payment of dividend on shares; 4.To consider the appointment of Cost Auditor; 5.To appoint Mr. Manish Maheshwari as a Secreterial Auditor for the Financial year 2017-18; 6.Any other item may be taken up for consideration with the permission of the Chairman and with the consent of a majority of the Directors present in the Meeting, which shall include at least one Independent Director, if any.Source : BSE