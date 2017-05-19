App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 19, 2017 12:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Signet Industries' board meeting on May 29, 2017

Notice is hereby given that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Monday May 29, 2017at 4:00 PM at the Corporate office of the company at 314/3, SDA Compound, Lasudia Mori, Dewas Naka, Indore – 452 010.

Signet Industries' board meeting on May 29, 2017
Notice is hereby given that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Monday May 29, 2017at 4:00 PM at the Corporate office of the company at 314/3, SDA Compound, Lasudia Mori, Dewas Naka, Indore – 452 010. The agenda is as under: 1.To approve the Audited financial results, Form A or Form B and Audit Report of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017; 2.To take on record the Statement of Investors complaints and Shareholding Pattern for the quarter ended 31st March, 2017; 3.To recommend payment of dividend on shares; 4.To consider the appointment of Cost Auditor; 5.To appoint Mr. Manish Maheshwari as a Secreterial Auditor for the Financial year 2017-18; 6.Any other item may be taken up for consideration with the permission of the Chairman and with the consent of a majority of the Directors present in the Meeting, which shall include at least one Independent Director, if any.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.