Sidh Automobiles' board meeting on May 29, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015, it is hereby intimated that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held at the Registered office of the Company on Monday, May 29, 2017 at 5.00 PM, to, inter alia, consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2017.Source : BSE