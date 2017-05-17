May 17, 2017 02:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Siddheswari Garments' board meeting on May 30, 2017
Notice is hereby given in pursuant to regulation 29 of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations,2015, that a meeting of the Boards of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 30th may 2017 to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2017.
Notice is hereby given in pursuant to regulation 29 of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations,2015, that a meeting of the Boards of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 30th may 2017 to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2017.Source : BSE