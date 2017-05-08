Sicagen India to consider dividend

Sicagen India Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled to be held on May 17, 2017, inter alia, to consider the following:1. Audited Annual Accounts of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017.2. Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated Results) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017.3. Recommendation of equity dividend for the year 2016-17.Source : BSE