May 17, 2017 03:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Sicagen India recommends dividend
Sicagen India Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 17, 2017, inter alia, has recommended equity dividend at 6 percent (60 paise per share) for the financial year 2016-17, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing 13th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company.
