Sicagen India's board meeting on May 17, 2017

The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled to be held on Wednesday, the 17th May 2017 at 11.15 a.m., inter alia, to consider the following :- Audited Annual Accounts of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2017. Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated Results) for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2017. Recommendation of equity dividend for the year 2016-17.Source : BSE