Sicagen India's board meeting held on September 06, 2017

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled to be held on Wednesday, the 06th September 2017 at 2.30 p.m. interalia, to consider & approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2017.Since the Company is adopting IND AS for the first time for the financial year 2017-18, the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2017 will be considered by the Board in the aforesaid upcoming Board meeting, as per the relaxation given under SEBI circular dated 05th July 2016.Source : BSE