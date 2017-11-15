Sicagen India's board meeting on December 07, 2017

The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled to be held on Thursday, December 07, 2017 at 11.00 a.m. to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2017.
