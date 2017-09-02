Sep 02, 2017 12:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Shyamlal Holdings' 35Th Annual General Meeting on September 25, 2017
Shyamlal Holdings has informed that the 35th Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company will be held on Monday, September 25, 2017 at at 20-B Khatau Building, Alkesh Dinesh Modi Marg, Fort Mumbai - 400 023, Maharashtra, India.
This is to inform you that the 35th Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company will be held on Monday, the 25th day of September, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. at 20-B Khatau Building, Alkesh Dinesh Modi Marg, Fort Mumbai - 400 023, Maharashtra, IndiaSource : BSE