Sep 08, 2017 03:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today have inter-alia approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2017.

This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today have inter-alia approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2017.

