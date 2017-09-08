Sep 08, 2017 03:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation: Outcome of board meeting
This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today have inter-alia approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2017.
