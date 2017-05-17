May 17, 2017 03:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Shristi Infrastructure's board meeting on May 25, 2017
Meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on 25th May 2017 inter-alia to consider, approve and take on record the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2017 and to recommend dividend, if any, subject to approval of the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.Source : BSE