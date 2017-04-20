App
Apr 20, 2017 11:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shriram Transport Finance Corporation's board meeting on April 27, 2017

This is to inform you that at the Board Meeting which is scheduled to be held on Thursday, April 27, 2017, the Board shall consider approval of notice of 38th Annual General Meeting containing the resolutions proposing enhancement of borrowing limits, issue of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis and other matters.

Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(d) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and further to our letter dated April 19, 2017, this is to inform you that at the Board Meeting which is scheduled to be held on Thursday, April 27, 2017, the Board shall inter alia, consider approval of notice of 38th Annual General Meeting containing the resolutions proposing enhancement of borrowing limits, issue of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis and other matters.Source : BSE

