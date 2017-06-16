App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jun 16, 2017 03:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shriram Transport’s allotment committee allots 1000 non-convertible debenture

We write to inform you that the Allotment Committee - NCDs of the Company in its meeting held today, approved and allotted 1000 Secured Redeemable Rated Listed Non-Convertible Debenture of face value of Rs.10,00,000/- (Rupees Ten Lakh only) each, aggregating to Rs. 100 crore on private placement basis.

Shriram Transport’s allotment committee allots 1000 non-convertible debenture
Sub.: Outcome of Allotment Committee - NCDs Meeting on June 16, 2017.

In furtherance to our letter dated June 01, 2017 regarding intimation of Banking and Finance Committee Meetings for raising Funds, we write to inform you that the Allotment Committee - NCDs of the Company in its meeting held today, approved and allotted 1000 Secured Redeemable Rated Listed Non-Convertible Debenture of face value of Rs.10,00,000/- (Rupees Ten Lakh only) each, aggregating to Rs. 100 crore on private placement basis. The meeting commenced at 3.00 p.m. and concluded at 3.30 p.m.

The details of the said allotment is mentioned in Annexure A.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.