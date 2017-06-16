Shriram Transport’s allotment committee allots 1000 non-convertible debenture

Sub.: Outcome of Allotment Committee - NCDs Meeting on June 16, 2017.In furtherance to our letter dated June 01, 2017 regarding intimation of Banking and Finance Committee Meetings for raising Funds, we write to inform you that the Allotment Committee - NCDs of the Company in its meeting held today, approved and allotted 1000 Secured Redeemable Rated Listed Non-Convertible Debenture of face value of Rs.10,00,000/- (Rupees Ten Lakh only) each, aggregating to Rs. 100 crore on private placement basis. The meeting commenced at 3.00 p.m. and concluded at 3.30 p.m.The details of the said allotment is mentioned in Annexure A.Source : BSE