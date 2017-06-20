App
Jun 20, 2017 09:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shriram Trans' board meeting June 29, 2017
Sub.: Board Meeting Intimation

Ref.: Regulation 29(1)(d) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, June 29, 2017, inter-alia to consider raising funds by way of issue of Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures on private placement basis.

Kindly take the same on record.
Source : BSE

