Shriram Trans' board meeting June 29, 2017

Sub.: Board Meeting IntimationRef.: Regulation 29(1)(d) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, June 29, 2017, inter-alia to consider raising funds by way of issue of Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures on private placement basis.Kindly take the same on record.Source : BSE