Jun 20, 2017 09:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Shriram Trans' board meeting June 29, 2017
This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, June 29, 2017.
Sub.: Board Meeting Intimation
Ref.: Regulation 29(1)(d) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, June 29, 2017, inter-alia to consider raising funds by way of issue of Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures on private placement basis.
Kindly take the same on record.
Source : BSE
