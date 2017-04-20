Shriram Trans' board meeting held on April 27, 2017

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, April 27, 2017, inter-alia to consider: 1.Audited Annual Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the financial year ended March 31, 2017. 2.Recommendation of Final Dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2017. 3.Raising funds by way of issue of redeemable non-convertible debentures/subordinated debentures (public issue/private placement basis), rupee dominated bonds in off-shore markets (Masala Bonds), External Commercial Borrowing (ECB) and other methods of borrowing for purpose of business of the Company during the financial year 2017-18. We also inform you that the ‘trading window' will be closed from April 20, 2017 to April 29, 2017 (both days inclusive) pursuant to the Company's Prohibition of Insider Trading Code.Source : BSE