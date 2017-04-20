App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Apr 19, 2017 10:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shriram Trans' board meeting held on April 27, 2017

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, April 27, 2017.

Shriram Trans' board meeting held on April 27, 2017
This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, April 27, 2017, inter-alia to consider: 1.Audited Annual Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the financial year ended March 31, 2017. 2.Recommendation of Final Dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2017. 3.Raising funds by way of issue of redeemable non-convertible debentures/subordinated debentures (public issue/private placement basis), rupee dominated bonds in off-shore markets (Masala Bonds), External Commercial Borrowing (ECB) and other methods of borrowing for purpose of business of the Company during the financial year 2017-18. We also inform you that the ‘trading window' will be closed from April 20, 2017 to April 29, 2017 (both days inclusive) pursuant to the Company's Prohibition of Insider Trading Code.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.