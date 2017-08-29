Shriram EPC's AGM on August 24, 2017

we wish to inform you that the Shareholders at the AGM held on 24th August 2017, have passed all the items of business with requisite majority, as stated in the Notice of the 17th AGM of the Company.In this connection, we enclose the following:1. E-Voting Results (Physical and e-voting)2. Scrutiniser's Report on the voting process.We request you to kindly take the same on record and confirm.Thanking you,Yours faithfully,For Shriram EPC Limited,K. SURESH,Company Secretary.Source : BSE