May 30, 2017 08:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shriram EPC: Outcome of board meeting
The Board had approved the audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2017 that has been recommended by the Audit Committee held today and the Extract of the detailed format of the Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March 2017, to be filed with the Stock Exchanges pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing and Other Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015 (Quick Results) for Publication along with the audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March 2017 are being forwarded for your information and records.

