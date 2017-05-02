App
HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 02, 2017 10:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shriram EPC's board meeting on May 23, 2017

We propose to hold the Audit Committee (scheduled to commence at 11.00 a.m.) and Board Meeting (scheduled to commence at 01.30 p.m.) on 23rd May 2017 for the consideration and approval of audited financial results for the year ended 31st March 2017.

Shriram EPC's board meeting on May 23, 2017
We propose to hold the Audit Committee (scheduled to commence at 11.00 a.m.) and Board Meeting (scheduled to commence at 01.30 p.m.) on 23rd May 2017 for the consideration and approval of audited financial results for the year ended 31st March 2017. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the outcome of the Board Meeting will be intimated immediately on completion of the meeting and after that we shall arrange to publish the results within 48 hours from the date of announcement of results. We request you to kindly take the same on record.Source : BSE

