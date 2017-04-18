Shriram City Union Finance's board meeting on May 2, 2017

Sub: Closure of Trading Window We wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 2, 2017 interalia to consider and take on record the audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017. The trading window for dealing in the shares of the Company shall remain closed from April 20, 2017 to May 4, 2017 for Insiders and their immediate relatives in terms of Code for Fair Disclosure and Conduct ('Code') of the Company. The window shall automatically reopen on May 5, 2017. We request you to take the above information on record.Source : BSE