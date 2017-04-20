Shriram City's board meeting on May 2, 2017

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable regulations of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 to inter alia consider and approve audited financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017 of the Company among other items mentioned in the agenda. Intimation as per Regulation 29 (1) (e) and other applicable regulations of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is also given that among other items mentioned in the agenda, the board at the said meeting will consider recommendation of final dividend to the shareholders for the financial year 2016-2017. We request you to kindly take the above information on record.Source : BSE