Shri Rama Multi: Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company in their Meeting held on 18th May, 2017 has approved the Audited Financial Results for the quarter/year ended 31st March, 2017 and taken on record Auditors' Report thereon pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The Board meeting commenced at 11:00 a.m. and concluded at 06:25 p.m.Source : BSE