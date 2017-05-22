Shri Krishna Devcon's board meeting on May 30, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, intimation is hereby given that the meeting Of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday the 30th of May, 2017 at the Corporate Office of the Company at 04:00 P.M. situated at M-1-2, Starlit Tower, 29, Y.N. Road, Indore (M.P.)- 452001, inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2017. This is for the intimation of Exchange and members thereof You are requested to take the same on record.Source : BSE