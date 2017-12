Shri Krishna Devcon's board meeting on December 14, 2017

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING FOR CONSIDERATION OF UN-AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS AS PER IND-AS FOR THE QUARTER & HALF YEAR ENDED ON 30TH SEPTEMBER, 2017 & CLOSURE OF TRADING WINDOW.

Shri Krishna is in the Construction & Contracting - Real Estate sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 64.40 crore.

The company management includes Sunil Kumar Jain - Managing Director, Mukesh Kumar Jain - Non Executive Director, Naveen Kumar Jain - Non Executive Director, Prakshali Jain - Non Executive Director, Shailesh Kumar Jain - Independent Director, Purshottam Das Bairagi - Independent Director, Ashok Kumar Sethi - Independent Director, Dinesh Joshi - Independent Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 531080.

Its Registered office is at ''Sri Krishna', 805 & 806,' Opp Laxmi Industrial Estate,,New Link Road, Mumbai,Maharashtra - 400053.

Their Registrars are Sharex Dynamic (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Source : BSE