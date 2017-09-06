Sep 06, 2017 03:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Shri Gang Industries' board meeting on September 14, 2017
Meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, September 14, 2017 at 4:00 P.M. at F-32/3,Second Floor, Okhla Industrial Area,Phase-II, New Delhi-110020.
Meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, September 14, 2017 at 4:00 P.M. at F-32/3,Second Floor, Okhla Industrial Area,Phase-II, New Delhi-110020.Source : BSE