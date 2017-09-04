Shri Gang Inds' AGM on September 28, 2017

Twenty Eighth Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of M/s Shri Gang Industries and Allied Products Limited will be held on Thursday, September 28, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at the Registered Office of the Company at A-26, UPSIDC Industrial Area, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Uttar Pradesh- 203205 to transact the business as mentioned in the Notice of AGM.Source : BSE