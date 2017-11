Shri Ganesh Spinners' board meeting on December 07, 2017

Board meeting on 07/12/2017 at 11:00 a.m.

Yantra Natural is in the Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended sector.

The company management includes Dhiresh Munver - Managing Director & Compliance Officer, Rajinder Paul Singla - Executive Director, Vijay Devlekar - Ind. Non-Executive Director, Sunil Nagpal - Ind. Non-Executive Director, Reshma Rajesh Malagavakar - Ind. Non-Executive Director, Harshpal Singh - Ind. Non-Executive Director, Aruna Fakira Jawale - Additional Director, Rahul Sudhakar Ahire - Additional Director, Gautam Kalu Mohite - Additional Director. Source : BSE