May 02, 2017 08:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Shri Dinesh Mills' board meeting on May 30, 2017
The Board Meeting will be held on Tuesday, 30-05-2017 at 5.00 p.m. for considering inter alia Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31-03-2017 and recommend dividend, if any on the equity shares for the financial year 2016-2017.Source : BSE