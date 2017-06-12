Shri Bhawani: Updates on case filed by JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company

This is to inform you, that the JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd. has filed case against the Company under Section 19(4) of the Recovery of debts due to Bank and Financial Institution Act, 1993 for recovery of their debt.The Company is in negotiation with Secured Debtors i.e. JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd. and Bank of Baroda for amicable settlement of the debts.Source : BSE