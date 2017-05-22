Shri Bhagavati Bright Bars' board meeting on May 30, 2017

This is to Inform that Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday, 30th May, 2017 on 11:00 A.M. at registered office of the Company situated at Survey No.237/238 (Paiki), Near 66 Kva Sub Station, Shapar, Rajkot – 360 024 Gujarat-India, Inter alia, to transact following business: 1. To consider, approve and adopt the audited financial result of the company for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. Further, in accordance with SEBI [Prohibition of Insider Trading] Regulations, 2015 read with Company's Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by insiders, the "Trading Window" for dealing in the Equity Shares of the Company shall remain closed from May 20, 2017 to May 31, 2017 [both days inclusive].Source : BSE