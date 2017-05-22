App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 22, 2017 09:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shri Bhagavati Bright Bars' board meeting on May 30, 2017

This is to Inform that Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday, 30th May, 2017 on 11:00 A.M. to consider, approve and adopt the audited financial result of the company for the quarter ended March 31, 2017.

Shri Bhagavati Bright Bars' board meeting on May 30, 2017
This is to Inform that Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday, 30th May, 2017 on 11:00 A.M. at registered office of the Company situated at Survey No.237/238 (Paiki), Near 66 Kva Sub Station, Shapar, Rajkot – 360 024 Gujarat-India, Inter alia, to transact following business: 1. To consider, approve and adopt the audited financial result of the company for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. Further, in accordance with SEBI [Prohibition of Insider Trading] Regulations, 2015 read with Company's Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by insiders, the "Trading Window" for dealing in the Equity Shares of the Company shall remain closed from May 20, 2017 to May 31, 2017 [both days inclusive].Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.