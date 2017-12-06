Shri Bajrang Alloys' board meeting on December 14, 2017

Notice is hereby given that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, the 14th December, 2017, at the Registered Office of the Company at 521/C, Urla Industrial Complex, Urla , Raipur- 493221 (C.G.) interalia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September,2017 and to discuss any other businesses with the permission of the Chair.Further, in accordance with SEBI [Prohibition of Insider Trading] Regulations, 2015 read with Company's Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by insiders, the 'Trading Window' for dealing in the Equity Shares of the Company shall remain closed from December 6, 2017 to December 16,2017 (both day inclusive)This is for your kind information and dissemination to all the concerned please.Source : BSE