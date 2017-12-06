App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Dec 06, 2017 11:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shri Bajrang Alloys' board meeting on December 14, 2017

Notice is hereby given that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, the 14th December, 2017.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
Notice is hereby given that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, the 14th December, 2017, at the Registered Office of the Company at 521/C, Urla Industrial Complex, Urla , Raipur- 493221 (C.G.) interalia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September,2017 and to discuss any other businesses with the permission of the Chair.

Further, in accordance with SEBI [Prohibition of Insider Trading] Regulations, 2015 read with Company's Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by insiders, the 'Trading Window' for dealing in the Equity Shares of the Company shall remain closed from December 6, 2017 to December 16,2017 (both day inclusive)

This is for your kind information and dissemination to all the concerned please.
Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Shalby Hospitals IPO opens today. Should you subscribe to the issue?

Shalby Hospitals IPO opens today. Should you subscribe to the issue?

Top 15 unloved stocks on D-Street rose up to 38%; are you ignoring them too?

Top 15 unloved stocks on D-Street rose up to 38%; are you ignoring them too?

Salil Parekh takes charge: Will he continue with Vishal Sikka's vision for Infosys?

Salil Parekh takes charge: Will he continue with Vishal Sikka's vision for Infosys?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.