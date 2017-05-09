Shreyas Shipping & Logistics to consider dividend

Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 25, 2017, inter alia, to discuss the following matters:1. To consider and approve audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017.2. To consider declaration of dividend, if any.Further, as per the Company’s internal Code for Prevention of Insider Trading, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company is closed for the Company’s Director/Officers and Designated Employees from March 16, 2017 till 24 hours after the announcement of financial results to the public, i.e. May 26, 2017.Source : BSE