May 25, 2017 02:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Shreyas Shipping recommends dividend
Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 25, 2017, has approved the subject to the approval of Shareholders, dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2017 of R 1 per equity share (10 percent) on 21,957,533 equity shares of Rs 10 each.
