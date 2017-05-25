Shreyas Shipping recommends dividend

Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 25, 2017, inter alia, has approved the following :- Subject to the approval of Shareholders, dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2017 of Rs. 1.00/- per equity share (10%) on 21,957,533 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.Source : BSE