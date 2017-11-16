App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 16, 2017 01:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shreeyash Industries - Outcome of board meeting

Shreeyash Industries has informed about the outcome of board meeting

 
 
Shreeyash Industries is in the Textiles - Hosiery & Knitwear sector.

The company management includes Hitesh M Patel - Managing Director, Minto P Gupta - Director, Mudigonda Phaneesh - Director, Sandeep Modi - Director, Yezdi Jal Batliwala - Director, Monish Pravin Ghatalia - Director, Gaurav Pankaj Shah - Director, Manoj Kumar Saraogi - Director, Bhanu Kumari Maganti - Additional Women Director, Dennis Shivani - Additional Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 530219.

Its Registered office is at No.5-8-272, Flat No. 201, Ayesha Residency, ,Public Garden Road, Hyderabad,Telangana - 500001.

Their Registrars are Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd.Source : BSE
tags #Announcements

