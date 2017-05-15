Shreeyash Industries: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that the Board Meeting of the Company was held today i.e. May 15th 2017 at the registered of the company. The Board considered and approved the following: 1)Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Audited Financial Results for Year ended 31stMarch, 2017. 2)The Board took on record the Resignation of Mr. Mudigonda Phaneesh (DIN: 00012114) as the Director of the company with effect from 22nd April 2017; 3)The Board considered the proposal of takeover of the management control of M/s. Deccan Healthcare Private Limited (CIN:U72200TG1996PTC024351) and considering the consideration as per the valuation of M/s. Saffron Capital Advisors Private Limited, Merchant Banker, decided to drop the takeover as the necessary finance is not available at this juncture with the company. Please acknowledge and take on record the same.Source : BSE