Shreevatsaa Finance and Leasing: Outcome of board meeting

Dear Sir(s),We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors in its meeting held on Wednesday, August 23, 2017, at 11:30 A.M. at the registered office of the Company considered and approved the following:-1. The Board of Directors has decided that 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Monday, 18th September, 2017 at 11.30 A.M. at 120/500(10), Lajpat Nagar, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh-208005. The Board has approved the Directors' Report.2. The Board has approved the notice of AGM and agenda of the notice thereof and authorized Mr. Praveen Kumar Arora, Managing Director to sign the same.3. The Board has decided that the Register of Members & Share Transfer Register will remain closed from Monday, September 11, 2017 to Monday, September 18, 2017 (Both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting and cut-off date for the e-voting purpose will be 11th September 2017.The Board Meeting commenced at 11:30 a.m. and concluded at 12:30 p.m.Source : BSE