App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Aug 23, 2017 01:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shreevatsaa Finance and Leasing: Outcome of board meeting

Dear Sir(s),

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors in its meeting held on Wednesday, August 23, 2017, at 11:30 A.M. at the registered office of the Company considered and approved the following:-

1. The Board of Directors has decided that 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Monday, 18th September, 2017 at 11.30 A.M. at 120/500(10), Lajpat Nagar,

Shreevatsaa Finance and Leasing: Outcome of board meeting
Dear Sir(s),

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors in its meeting held on Wednesday, August 23, 2017, at 11:30 A.M. at the registered office of the Company considered and approved the following:-

1. The Board of Directors has decided that 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Monday, 18th September, 2017 at 11.30 A.M. at 120/500(10), Lajpat Nagar, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh-208005. The Board has approved the Directors' Report.

2. The Board has approved the notice of AGM and agenda of the notice thereof and authorized Mr. Praveen Kumar Arora, Managing Director to sign the same.

3. The Board has decided that the Register of Members & Share Transfer Register will remain closed from Monday, September 11, 2017 to Monday, September 18, 2017 (Both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting and cut-off date for the e-voting purpose will be 11th September 2017.

The Board Meeting commenced at 11:30 a.m. and concluded at 12:30 p.m.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.