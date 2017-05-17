Shreevatsaa Finance's board meeting on May 27, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, notice is hereby given that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday, 27th May, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. to consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2017.Source : BSE