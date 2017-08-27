Aug 23, 2017 01:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Shreevatsaa Finance and Leasing's AGM on September 18, 2017
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the Notice of 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Monday, 18th September, 2017.
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the Notice of 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Monday, 18th September, 2017.Source : BSE