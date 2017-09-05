Shreeom Trades' board meeting held on September 14, 2017

Dear Sir,This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, the 14th September, 2017, inter-alia, to consider and approve the un-audited quarterly financial results of the company for the quarter ended on 30.6.2017.The Trading Window shall remain closed from September 7, 2017 to September 16, 2017 (both days inclusive) in connection with the forthcoming Board meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on September 14, 2017, for consideration of un-audited financial results for the quarter ended June, 2017.Source : BSE