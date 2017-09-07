Sep 07, 2017 09:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Shreenath Inves' 37th AGM held on 29th September, 2017
With reference to the captioned subject, enclosed herewith please find the notice of the 37th Annual General Meeting of Shreenath Investment Company Limited scheduled to be held on Friday, 29th September, 2017 at 12:30 P.M. at the registered office of the Company situated at 801-802, Dalamal Towers, Nariman Point, Mumbai-400 021.Source : BSE