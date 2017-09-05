Sep 05, 2017 09:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Shree Tulsi's board meeting held on September 14, 2017
We kindly want to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, September 14, 2017 at 3.00 P.M. at its Registered Office of the Company.
Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 14th September 2017 at 3.00 P.M. at its Registered Office of the Company to inter-alia consider the following business as under:-
1. To consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the 1st quarter ended 30th June, 2017.
2. To discuss any other matters with the permission of the Chairman.
Source : BSE
