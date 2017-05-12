Shree Tulsi Onlines's board meeting will be held on May 19, 2017

Shree Tulsi Online.Com Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 19, 2017, inter alia, to consider the following business as under:-- To consider and approve Audited financial results for the 4th quarter and year ended March 31, 2017.Further, the Trading Window under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 read with Code of Conduct farmed by the Company shall be closed for all designated persons of the Company and their relatives from May 12, 2017 to May 21, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE