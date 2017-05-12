App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 12, 2017 10:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shree Tulsi Onlines's board meeting will be held on May 19, 2017

Shree Tulsi Online.Com has informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 19, 2017.

Shree Tulsi Onlines's board meeting will be held on May 19, 2017
Shree Tulsi Online.Com Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 19, 2017, inter alia, to consider the following business as under:-

- To consider and approve Audited financial results for the 4th quarter and year ended March 31, 2017.

Further, the Trading Window under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 read with Code of Conduct farmed by the Company shall be closed for all designated persons of the Company and their relatives from May 12, 2017 to May 21, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.