HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Dec 07, 2017 03:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shree Surgovind Tradelink's board meeting on December 13, 2017

Please find enclosed notice of Board Meeting scheduled on 13th December, 2017 to consider unaudited financial result for the quarter ended September, 2017

 
 
Shree Surgovind is in the Miscellaneous sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 4.63 crore.

The company management includes Navin M Mehta - Whole Time Director, Padma Mayur Varadarajan - Independent Director, Bhart Ratilal Gandhi - Independent Director, Swati Bakul Shah - Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 531667.

Its Registered office is at Office No.501, Neel Kamal Complex,,Nr. Havmore Ice Cream Parlour, Ahmedabad,Gujarat - 380009.

Their Registrars are Adroit Corporate Service (P) Ltd.Source : BSE
