May 16, 2017 10:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Shree Securities' board meeting on May 22, 2017
Shree Securities has informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 22, 2017, to consider the matter relating to voluntary delisting of the Equity Shares of the Company from The Calcutta Stock Exchange Ltd. in terms of the provisions of the SEBI (Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations, 2009.
