Shree Salasar Investments - Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 33 and Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 has, inter alia, approved Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2017. Accordingly, copy of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) along with Limited Review Report is enclosed herewith;The Results shall also be published in newspapers as required under Regulation 47 of LODR.Source : BSE