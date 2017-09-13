Shree Ram Urban: Outcome of board meeting

We are pleased to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors was held on 13th September, 2017 at 11:30 A.M. at the registered office of the Company. The Board of Directors considered / approved the following:Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2017. Please find enclosed herewith copy of Unudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017 along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditor of the Company.The meeting was concluded on 2:40 P.M.Source : BSE