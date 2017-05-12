Shree Ram Urban's board meeting on May 27, 2017

Notice of the Board Meeting under Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Dear Sir/Madam, This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on 27th May, 2017 at Shree Ram Mills Premises, Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai-400013 to transact the following business: 1.Consider and adopt Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017. 2.Any other matter with the permission of the chairman.Source : BSE