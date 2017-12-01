Shree Rajasthan Syntex's board meeting on December 11, 2017

Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd. has informed BSE that a meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Monday, 11th December, 2017 at 11.30 A.M. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 'SRSL House', Pulla Bhuwana Road, N. H. No. 8, Udaipur - 313 004 (Raj.)Further, pursuant to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 read with the Company's Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor & Report Trading by Insiders, the 'Trading Window' in respect of the trading in the securities of the Company for all the designated person (as defined in the Code) shall remain closed from 1st December, 2017 till 48 hours after the conclusion of meeting.Source : BSE