App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Dec 01, 2017 12:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shree Rajasthan Syntex's board meeting on December 11, 2017

Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd. has informed BSE that a meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Monday, 11th December, 2017.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd. has informed BSE that a meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Monday, 11th December, 2017 at 11.30 A.M. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 'SRSL House', Pulla Bhuwana Road, N. H. No. 8, Udaipur - 313 004 (Raj.)

Further, pursuant to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 read with the Company's Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor & Report Trading by Insiders, the 'Trading Window' in respect of the trading in the securities of the Company for all the designated person (as defined in the Code) shall remain closed from 1st December, 2017 till 48 hours after the conclusion of meeting.Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.