May 30, 2017 08:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Shree Rajasthan: Outcome of board meeting
Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd. has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its 207th Meeting held on Tuesday, May 30, 2017, which commenced at 12:30 P.M. and concluded at 8.00 p.m., inter alia, transacted the following businesses: - 1. FINANCIAL RESULTS, 2. APPOINTMENT OF M/s DOOGAR & ASSOCIATES, CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS, AS STATUTORY AUDITORS OF THE COMPANY.Source : BSE